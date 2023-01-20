The cryptocurrency lender intends to use $150m of cash on hand to fund itself in bankruptcy
Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco filed for bankruptcy, the latest firm to collapse in the aftermath of the FTX exchange’s swift downfall and 2022’s rout in digital assets.
The company, plus subsidiaries Genesis Global Capital and Genesis Asia Pacific, filed for Chapter 11 protection on Thursday in the Southern District of New York, court documents show. Genesis Global Capital listed the same range, $1bn-$10bn, for both assets and liabilities as well as more than 100,000 creditors — the top 50 unsecured claims amount to about $3.4bn...
Genesis Global files for bankruptcy as digital assets founder
