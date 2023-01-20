The cryptocurrency lender intends to use $150m of cash on hand to fund itself in bankruptcy
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The biggest protest of Emmanuel Macron’s time in office is setting the stage for a prolonged, legacy-defining battle over pension reform for the French president as neither he nor labour unions are leaving room for compromise.
More than a million people took to the streets on Thursday, led by labour unions opposing the 45-year-old leader’s plan to eliminate deficits in the pension system by raising the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
France’s pension reform proves to be major challenge for Macron
The biggest protest of Emmanuel Macron’s time in office is setting the stage for a prolonged, legacy-defining battle over pension reform for the French president as neither he nor labour unions are leaving room for compromise.
More than a million people took to the streets on Thursday, led by labour unions opposing the 45-year-old leader’s plan to eliminate deficits in the pension system by raising the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.