France’s pension reform proves to be major challenge for Macron

20 January 2023 - 12:22 William Horobin

The biggest protest of Emmanuel Macron’s time in office is setting the stage for a prolonged, legacy-defining battle over pension reform for the French president as neither he nor labour unions are leaving room for compromise.

More than a million people took to the streets on Thursday, led by labour unions opposing the 45-year-old leader’s plan to eliminate deficits in the pension system by raising the minimum retirement age to 64 from 62. ..

