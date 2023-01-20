Anglo American turned a blind eye to Zambian lead poisoning, court told

The group lawsuit, filed in SA because Anglo was headquartered in Johannesburg when it held a stake in the Broken Hill mine in Kabwe, follows several similar cases
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
SA’s High Court was told that Anglo American turned a “blind eye” to lead poisoning in the Zambian town of Kabwe, where it held a stake in a mine for almost 50 years.
The case, a hearing to determine whether the lawsuit can be classified as a class action for as many as 140,000 women and children, began on Friday and will run until the end of the month. Anglo denies responsibility and opposes attempts to turn the case into a class action. ..
