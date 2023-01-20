News

A2X plans to double the number of listings

CEO says the regulatory requirements to have a primary listing are burdensome

20 January 2023 - 09:47 Khuleko Siwele and Adelaide Changole

The JSE will probably continue haemorrhaging listings over the next year as companies grapple with onerous regulatory and funding conditions, making it less attractive to raise capital through initial public offerings.

“The macroeconomic environment is not particularly conducive to raising capital in SA,” Kevin Brady, the CEO of A2X, one of the top stock exchanges in the country said in an interview on Wednesday. “The regulatory requirements to have a primary listing are quite burdensome from cost, to time, to compliance departments, particularly for the smaller companies, which are the ones we are seeing delisting.” ..

