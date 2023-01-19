CEO John J Ray says a task team has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The US treasury department is beginning the use of special measures to avoid a US payments default, after the federal debt limit was reached on Thursday.
The department is tapping the financial resources of two government-run funds for retirees, in a move that will give the treasury scope to keep making federal payments while it’s unable to boost the overall level of debt...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
US treasury taps retirement funds to avoid payments default
The US treasury department is beginning the use of special measures to avoid a US payments default, after the federal debt limit was reached on Thursday.
The department is tapping the financial resources of two government-run funds for retirees, in a move that will give the treasury scope to keep making federal payments while it’s unable to boost the overall level of debt...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.