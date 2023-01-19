CEO of the maker of Surf and Magnum ice-cream believes ‘the worst of inflation is behind us’
Unilever’s Indian unit reported a 12% increase in quarterly profit as declining prices of key raw materials, including palm oil, boosted the consumer goods giant. It also raised royalties to its European parent.
Mumbai-based Hindustan Unilever posted net income of 25.1-billion rupees ($309m) for the quarter ended December 31, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That narrowly beat the average profit estimate of 24.86-billion rupees by analysts in a Bloomberg survey. ..
Unilever’s Indian unit posts robust earnings and hikes royalties
