UK inflation eases, but cost of staple breakfast foods keeps rising

Egg prices, driven by bird flu, the war in Ukraine and the cost-of-living crisis, push up the cost of a basket of breakfast items by £5 compared to a year earlier

19 January 2023 - 08:35 Katie Linsell

Inflation may be easing in the UK, but there is little sign yet that the cost of a full English breakfast is falling. 

Soaring egg prices, which jumped nearly 6% in December from a month earlier, have driven the latest increase in Bloomberg’s monthly breakfast index. Overall, the cost of a basket of breakfast items grew by about £5 ($6.20) vs a year earlier with shoppers finding little respite from inflation on the food they put on their table. ..

