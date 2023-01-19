CEO of the maker of Surf and Magnum ice-cream believes ‘the worst of inflation is behind us’
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi criticised a $6.2bn minerals-for-infrastructure contract with China, saying the world’s largest producer of a key battery metal hasn’t benefited from the deal.
The DRC, Africa’s second-largest nation by land mass, is flush with natural resources — including copper and cobalt that are major components in electric vehicles — but remains one of the world’s least-developed countries. Most of its minerals end up in China, which signed a landmark deal with Tshisekedi’s predecessor in 2008 to trade roads and buildings for the two metals...
Davos 2023
Tshisekedi demands better terms from China minerals-for-infrastructure deal
Congolese president wants African investors in Inga hydropower project
