Tshisekedi demands better terms from China minerals-for-infrastructure deal

Congolese president wants African investors in Inga hydropower project

19 January 2023 - 17:55 Jacqueline Simmons and Michael J. Kavanagh

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi criticised a $6.2bn minerals-for-infrastructure contract with China, saying the world’s largest producer of a key battery metal hasn’t benefited from the deal.

The DRC, Africa’s second-largest nation by land mass, is flush with natural resources — including copper and cobalt that are major components in electric vehicles — but remains one of the world’s least-developed countries. Most of its minerals end up in China, which signed a landmark deal with Tshisekedi’s predecessor in 2008 to trade roads and buildings for the two metals...

