‘We have enough chickens on farms, but we can’t supply the market because we can’t slaughter the chickens,’ says SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach
The most severe power cuts ever experienced in SA are threatening food and water supplies and disrupting the lives of millions of people, including chicken farmers.
In the poultry industry, electricity outages have forced factories to pause round-the-clock operations for as long as half a day at a time. As a result, more than 10-million birds designated for slaughter are still alive and consuming feed, creating a backlog that companies fear they won’t be able to fix...
This is how load-shedding is destroying SA’s food supply
