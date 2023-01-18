News

This is how load-shedding is destroying SA’s food supply

‘We have enough chickens on farms, but we can’t supply the market because we can’t slaughter the chickens,’ says SA Poultry Association CEO Izaak Breitenbach

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 12:04 Prinesha Naidoo, Paul Burkhardt and Felix Njini

The most severe power cuts ever experienced in SA are threatening food and water supplies and disrupting the lives of millions of people, including chicken farmers. 

In the poultry industry, electricity outages have forced factories to pause round-the-clock operations for as long as half a day at a time. As a result, more than 10-million birds designated for slaughter are still alive and consuming feed, creating a backlog that companies fear they won’t be able to fix...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.