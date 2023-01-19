P&G is one of many companies that have passed on higher costs to consumers, with prices rising about 10% in the past quarter
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
A current account balance that is swinging into deficit is adding pressure on SA to stem a foreign investor flight from the government bond market.
While non-residents have offloaded government bonds worth R60.6bn ($3.6bn) on a net basis over the past three years, current account surpluses had tempered the need for portfolio inflows. That’s changing now, and it may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money. That means a weaker currency, rising bond yields, or both...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA deficit problem worsened by exodus of foreign investors
It may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money as factors supporting portfolio inflows shift
A current account balance that is swinging into deficit is adding pressure on SA to stem a foreign investor flight from the government bond market.
While non-residents have offloaded government bonds worth R60.6bn ($3.6bn) on a net basis over the past three years, current account surpluses had tempered the need for portfolio inflows. That’s changing now, and it may soon be necessary for the country to lure back foreign money. That means a weaker currency, rising bond yields, or both...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.