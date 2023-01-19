CEO of the maker of Surf and Magnum ice-cream believes ‘the worst of inflation is behind us’
Procter & Gamble (P&G) sold fewer household staples than expected last quarter as consumers grew more cautious about higher prices.
The total volume of goods sold fell 6% in the three months ended in December, worse than the 2.6% decline that analysts had estimated. CFO Andre Schulten said in an interview that shoppers are finishing off the products in their pantries before restocking, and they’re being more measured in their use of items such as paper towels. ..
Procter & Gamble’s earnings slide as higher prices shrink sales
P&G is one of many companies that have passed on higher costs to consumers, with prices rising about 10% in the past quarter
