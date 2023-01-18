Lawyers argue over Musk’s honesty in 2018 Tesla tweet

Jurors hear opening arguments in investor lawsuit
Elon Musk misled Tesla shareholders when he tweeted in 2018 about taking the company private with “funding secured” and cost them millions of dollars, a lawyer for investors told jurors at the CEO’s securities fraud trial.
“His lies caused regular people, like Glen Littleton, to lose millions and millions of dollars,” attorney Nicholas Porritt said in his opening arguments on Wednesday, referring to the named plaintiff in the class-action case. In order for markets to operate normally and fairly, it’s “critical that he is held, and the company is held, liable”, Porritt said. ..
