Iran’s president faces criticism over gas crisis in traditional support base

Gas shortages due to unusually cold weather have sparked protests and further fueled mounting tension over President Raisi’s ongoing crackdown against antigovernment activists

19 January 2023 - 10:27 Arsalan Shahla, Golnar Motevalli and Patrick Sykes

Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi is facing fresh criticism over a gas crisis in a traditional heartland of support, adding to mounting tension over his ongoing brutal crackdown against antigovernment protests.

For the past week, Iranian officials have warned of gas shortages and outages in the north and other parts of the country, where demand for energy is at record highs due to unusually cold temperatures...

