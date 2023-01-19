News

Half-a-million UK workers could strike on February 1

If all union members take up their right, the day’s protests will come close to matching every walkout throughout the whole of November

19 January 2023 - 09:53 Eamon Akil Farhat

Close to 500,000 workers are ready to strike on a single day as Britain faces an escalation of industrial action across a number of sectors.

Unions representing public servants, teachers, university staff and train drivers have said their members will walk out on February 1 as part of demands for higher pay to cope with the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation...

