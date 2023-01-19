CEO John J Ray says a task team has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com
Little appears to have changed in the three decades since the UK’s railways were privatised, including the latest wave of strikes
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s controversial FTT token surged by more than 30% on Thursday after its new CEO, John J Ray III, said he was exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange.
A relaunch is one option under consideration as Ray works to return money to FTX’s customers and creditors, he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. A task force has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com, he said. Representatives for FTX declined to comment to Bloomberg News on the article or the surge in FTT...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FTX token leaps after new CEO says exchange could be revived
CEO John J Ray says a task team has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s controversial FTT token surged by more than 30% on Thursday after its new CEO, John J Ray III, said he was exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange.
A relaunch is one option under consideration as Ray works to return money to FTX’s customers and creditors, he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. A task force has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com, he said. Representatives for FTX declined to comment to Bloomberg News on the article or the surge in FTT...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.