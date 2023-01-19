News

FTX token leaps after new CEO says exchange could be revived

CEO John J Ray says a task team has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com

19 January 2023 - 22:06 Muyao Shen and Olga Kharif

Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX’s controversial FTT token surged by more than 30% on Thursday after its new CEO, John J Ray III, said he was exploring the possibility of restarting the crypto exchange.

A relaunch is one option under consideration as Ray works to return money to FTX’s customers and creditors, he said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. A task force has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com, he said. Representatives for FTX declined to comment to Bloomberg News on the article or the surge in FTT...

