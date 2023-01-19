News

Chinese government treads lightly as citizens make voices heard

Authorities back down after residents protest over right to set off fireworks during lunar new year

BL Premium
19 January 2023 - 16:22 Agency Staff

Even before millions of Chinese citizens started heading back to their home villages for lunar new year, tensions were brewing across the nation over annual bans on fireworks. 

Unrest boiled over in early January, when residents of a central Chinese city flipped over a police car during a heated altercation with law enforcement over the right to set off fireworks, a traditional practice to banish bad luck and usher in a new year. While people usually complain about the curbs, the response this year was unusually violent. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.