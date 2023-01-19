CEO John J Ray says a task team has been set up to explore restarting FTX.com
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, was named among the key counterparties to digital asset platform Bitzlato, which has been accused of processing millions of dollars in illegal funds.
Bitzlato’s Russian founder Anatoly Legkodymov, who lives in Shenzhen in China, was arrested on Tuesday in Miami on charges alleging the masking of proceeds from illegal gambling and drug deals valued at more than $700m. ..
Binance named as top counterparty in US order against Bitzlato
US treasury department financial crimes unit says about ‘two-thirds of Bitzlato’s top counterparties are associated with darknet markets or scams’
