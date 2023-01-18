News

BHP reports record iron ore production, says China will drive 2023 demand

The miner achieves 132-million tonnes of steelmaking material, forecasting increased demand from the world’s second-largest economy as it eases Covid-19 restrictions

19 January 2023 - 09:25 James Fernyhough

BHP Group, the world’s biggest miner, reported record iron ore production for its fiscal first half, predicting China would drive commodity demand in 2023 as the country opens up.

The Melbourne-based miner produced 132-million tonnes of the steelmaking material in the six months to December 31. The record was achieved through a strong supply-chain performance, as it looks to demand increasing from its biggest customer. ..

