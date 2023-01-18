News

Sam Bankman-Fried is adamant FTX US is solvent, despite what debtors say

FTX Debtors as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy process said ‘there is a substantial shortfall of digital assets at both’ FTX.com and FTX US

18 January 2023 - 10:40 Suvashree Ghosh

Sam Bankman-Fried, the fallen crypto entrepreneur who faces trial in the US on fraud charges, reiterated his claim that the FTX US crypto exchange “was and is solvent”.

In a statement on Substack on Tuesday, he said that FTX US probably had “hundreds of millions of dollars in excess of customer balances”. The 30-year-old also referenced the Substack post on his Twitter account...

