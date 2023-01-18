Tech peers Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Salesforce have announced job cuts by the thousands in the past few months
Tech titan Microsoft said on Wednesday it planned to cut 10,000 jobs, or about 5% of its workforce, in 2023, taking steps to cope with an increasingly bleak outlook that has now bruised many of the technology industry’s biggest companies.
The company will take a $1.2bn charge in the second quarter related to the move, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The layoffs come as the software giant said it was seeing customers exercise caution, with some parts of the world in recession. Microsoft is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter earnings on January 24...
Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs as global outlook weakens
CEO Nadella says in Davos that the technology industry must learn to be more efficient as demand slows
