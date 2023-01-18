Tech peers Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Salesforce have announced job cuts by the thousands in the past few months
Macau ‘junket king’ Alvin Chau sentenced to 18 years in prison
Former Suncity chief caught up in Beijing’s crackdown on VIP gambling that contributed to HK$8.26bn loss in tax revenue
Macau’s former junket king Alvin Chau was sentenced to 18 years in prison in the gaming hub after being found guilty of charges including criminal association, capping the downfall of the flamboyant former industry tycoon.
Chau was found guilty of criminal association, illicit gambling and fraud, according to statement issued by a Macau court on Wednesday. ..
BL Premium
