Israeli court prohibits Benjamin Netanyahu from appointing ally as minister

Shas party leader Aryeh Deri was convicted of tax offences in 2022 and given a suspended sentence. He also served jail time in 2000 for bribery, fraud and breach of trust

18 January 2023 - 17:39 Alisa Odenheimer

Israel’s High Court of Justice disqualified an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from serving as a minister, a decision that could threaten to unravel the newly formed government.

A panel of 11 justices ruled 10 to 1 that Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, should be blocked from holding a cabinet portfolio, according to a statement from the court. Deri was appointed by Netanyahu to serve a half term as both interior minister and health minister, before becoming finance minister in a rotation arrangement. ..

