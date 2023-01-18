Tech peers Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Salesforce have announced job cuts by the thousands in the past few months
Israel’s High Court of Justice disqualified an ally of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from serving as a minister, a decision that could threaten to unravel the newly formed government.
A panel of 11 justices ruled 10 to 1 that Aryeh Deri, leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas party, should be blocked from holding a cabinet portfolio, according to a statement from the court. Deri was appointed by Netanyahu to serve a half term as both interior minister and health minister, before becoming finance minister in a rotation arrangement. ..
Israeli court prohibits Benjamin Netanyahu from appointing ally as minister
Shas party leader Aryeh Deri was convicted of tax offences in 2022 and given a suspended sentence. He also served jail time in 2000 for bribery, fraud and breach of trust
