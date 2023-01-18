Tech peers Amazon.com, Meta Platforms and Salesforce have announced job cuts by the thousands in the past few months
Experts suggest that focusing on human stories and behaviour change may be a more effective approach to engaging the public on the issue of global warming
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Patricia Humbert has never joined a demonstration in her life. But for the first time, the 57-year-old teaching assistant is considering protesting against Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform.
The president wants the French to work longer by pushing the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, triggering a first wave of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday. Humbert said she probably will not be able to keep handling students with learning difficulties until she turns 67, when she gets a full pension. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Hard hit women poised to strike against French pension reform
Patricia Humbert has never joined a demonstration in her life. But for the first time, the 57-year-old teaching assistant is considering protesting against Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform.
The president wants the French to work longer by pushing the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, triggering a first wave of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday. Humbert said she probably will not be able to keep handling students with learning difficulties until she turns 67, when she gets a full pension. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.