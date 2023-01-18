News

Hard hit women poised to strike against French pension reform

18 January 2023 - 17:26 Ania Nussbaum

Patricia Humbert has never joined a demonstration in her life. But for the first time, the 57-year-old teaching assistant is considering protesting against Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform.

The president wants the French to work longer by pushing the minimum retirement age from 62 to 64, triggering a first wave of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday. Humbert said she probably will not be able to keep handling students with learning difficulties until she turns 67, when she gets a full pension. ..

