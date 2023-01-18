News

Digital Currency Group pauses dividends after Genesis unit battering

BL Premium
18 January 2023 - 18:46 David Pan and Vildana Hajric

Struggling crypto empire Digital Currency Group (DCG), whose Genesis Global Capital lending unit is trying to stave off bankruptcy, says it is suspending quarterly dividends to preserve cash.

The move comes as the group focuses on “strengthening our balance sheet by reducing operating expenses and preserving liquidity”, according to a January 17 letter to shareholders seen by Bloomberg News...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.