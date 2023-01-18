Data suggests American consumers are starting to feel the pinch of the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes
Experts suggest that focusing on human stories and behaviour change may be a more effective approach to engaging the public on the issue of global warming
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Struggling crypto empire Digital Currency Group (DCG), whose Genesis Global Capital lending unit is trying to stave off bankruptcy, says it is suspending quarterly dividends to preserve cash.
Digital Currency Group pauses dividends after Genesis unit battering
Struggling crypto empire Digital Currency Group (DCG), whose Genesis Global Capital lending unit is trying to stave off bankruptcy, says it is suspending quarterly dividends to preserve cash.
The move comes as the group focuses on “strengthening our balance sheet by reducing operating expenses and preserving liquidity”, according to a January 17 letter to shareholders seen by Bloomberg News...
