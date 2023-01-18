DRC President Tshisekedi addresses WEF panel on developing clean energy infrastructure
Persistently high unemployment in SA is a structural problem that the central bank doesn’t have the tools to address and should be dealt with by changing SA’s education policy, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago says.
At 32.9%, SA’s official unemployment rate is the third highest on a list of 82 countries and the eurozone monitored by Bloomberg. It has exceeded 20% for at least two decades largely due to sluggish economic growth, and strict labour laws and bureaucratic hurdles that make it difficult for local companies to hire additional workers...
Davos 2023: Kganyago says Reserve Bank lacks the tools to create jobs
SA’s education system isn’t equipping learners with the skills needed in a modern era, says governor Lesetja Kganyago
