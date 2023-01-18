News

Australia and US strengthen ties with deal to buy 40 Black Hawks

Helicopters deal comes amid rising concerns in both countries over China’s rapid military expansion

18 January 2023 - 17:12 Ben Westcott

The first helicopters in Australia’s new fleet of US-designed Black Hawks will arrive by the end of the year, deputy prime minister Richard Marles said on Wednesday, further strengthening security ties between Canberra and Washington.

The purchase of 40 Black Hawk helicopters for about A$3bn ($2.1bn) was confirmed by Australia’s department of defence. Marles, who is also the defence minister, said the new aircraft would replace Australia’s Taipan helicopters, which have seen repeated maintenance issues in recent years...

