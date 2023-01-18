FTX Debtors as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy process said ‘there is a substantial shortfall of digital assets at both’ FTX.com and FTX US
Apple is still planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, but an even more important follow-up product — lightweight augmented-reality (AR) glasses — has been postponed due to technical challenges.
The company had originally hoped to release the AR glasses after the debut of its mixed-reality headset, which combines both AR and virtual reality (VR), but that part of the plan is now on hold. Instead, Apple will follow up with a lower-cost version of the mixed-reality headset as soon as 2024 or early 2025, according to people familiar with the deliberations...
Apple delays plans for lightweight augmented-reality glasses
Technical challenges have forced the American multinational to focus on a lower-cost mixed-reality headset set to debut as soon as 2024 or early 2025
