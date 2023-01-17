Communist Party approves his request to resign from all his positions, including politburo member, in big shake-up
A new study could embolden research into analysing faces for purposes such as assessing one’s emotional state during a work meeting
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Vietnam’s president stepped down and was ousted from the Communist Party’s top bodies in an unparalleled shake-up as party leader Nguyen Phu Trong drives an ever-widening anti-corruption purge.
The party’s central committee approved Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s request to resign from all his positions, including member of the politburo and president, according to a statement on the Communist Party’s website. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Vietnam’s President Phuc resigns in major purge of corruption
Communist Party approves his request to resign from all his positions, including politburo member, in big shake-up
Vietnam’s president stepped down and was ousted from the Communist Party’s top bodies in an unparalleled shake-up as party leader Nguyen Phu Trong drives an ever-widening anti-corruption purge.
The party’s central committee approved Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s request to resign from all his positions, including member of the politburo and president, according to a statement on the Communist Party’s website. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.