News

Vietnam’s President Phuc resigns in major purge of corruption

Communist Party approves his request to resign from all his positions, including politburo member, in big shake-up

BL Premium
17 January 2023 - 18:35 John Boudreau

Vietnam’s president stepped down and was ousted from the Communist Party’s top bodies in an unparalleled shake-up as party leader Nguyen Phu Trong drives an ever-widening anti-corruption purge. 

The party’s central committee approved Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s request to resign from all his positions, including member of the politburo and president, according to a statement on the Communist Party’s website. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.