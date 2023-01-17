Communist Party approves his request to resign from all his positions, including politburo member, in big shake-up
A new study could embolden research into analysing faces for purposes such as assessing one’s emotional state during a work meeting
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
UBS Group does not plan to make the large-scale job cuts seen at global peers as the business of making investments for wealthy clients continues to see robust growth, says CEO Ralph Hamers.
“We are not in retrenchment mode,” Hamers said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We are hiring for what we call critical jobs. In Asia Pacific, in the Middle East, we are hiring absolutely because we have the momentum,” he said. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UBS on hiring spree amid robust growth
CEO says firm is bucking the trend when it comes to asset management and wealth management
UBS Group does not plan to make the large-scale job cuts seen at global peers as the business of making investments for wealthy clients continues to see robust growth, says CEO Ralph Hamers.
“We are not in retrenchment mode,” Hamers said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We are hiring for what we call critical jobs. In Asia Pacific, in the Middle East, we are hiring absolutely because we have the momentum,” he said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.