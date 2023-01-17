News

UBS on hiring spree amid robust growth

CEO says firm is bucking the trend when it comes to asset management and wealth management

17 January 2023 - 17:12 Myriam Balezou, Manus Cranny and Steven Arons

UBS Group does not plan to make the large-scale job cuts seen at global peers as the business of making investments for wealthy clients continues to see robust growth, says CEO Ralph Hamers. 

“We are not in retrenchment mode,” Hamers said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday. “We are hiring for what we call critical jobs. In Asia Pacific, in the Middle East, we are hiring absolutely because we have the momentum,” he said. ..

