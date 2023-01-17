News

This is how SA plans to get more power to the population

The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of 2023

BL Premium
17 January 2023 - 10:49 Antony Sguazzin

The National Energy Crisis Committee, a body run by the office of President Cyril Ramaphosa, expects record power outages to ease as measures put in place — including a new law to fast-track plant development — take effect. 

The committee, of which several cabinet ministers are members, told business and labour leaders on Monday that a range of interventions had been made at a time when South Africans were enduring blackouts of as many as 12 hours a day. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.