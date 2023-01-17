Communist Party approves his request to resign from all his positions, including politburo member, in big shake-up
Goldman Sachs posted a bigger increase in expenses than analysts expected as it set aside more for compensation in the fourth quarter.
“Widely expected to be awful, Goldman Sachs’s quarter-4 results were even more miserable than anticipated,” Octavio Marenzi, the CEO of Opimas, said in a note. “The real problem lies in the fact that operating expenses shot up 11%, while revenues tumbled. This strongly suggests more cost cutting and layoffs are going to come.”..
Soaring expenses take toll in Goldman Sachs’s fourth-quarter results
For the first time, the firm is showcasing results of its key banking and trading units as a single division, to try to highlight its strengths relative to peers
