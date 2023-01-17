Communist Party approves his request to resign from all his positions, including politburo member, in big shake-up
A new study could embolden research into analysing faces for purposes such as assessing one’s emotional state during a work meeting
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
International trade will grow more slowly than the global economy over most of the next decade as the war in Ukraine reshapes strategic alliances and alters the flow of cross-border commerce, a new report says.
World trade’s annual expansion rate will average 2.3% to 2031, compared with an increase in global GDP of 2.5% on average each year over the same period, according to forecasts from Boston Consulting.
Trade largely tracked the growth rate of world GDP during the decade preceding the pandemic. So the report predicts the worst stretch of stagnant globalisation since the World Trade Organization was established more than a quarter century ago.
“After nearly 30 years of a comparatively secure trade environment, we are in the midst of a new East versus West dynamic, with a US- and EU-led community and a China-Russia counterpart, along with the potential emergence of a third grouping of non-aligned nations,” said Nikolaus Lang, a Boston Consulting MD and a coauthor of the report.
Under the shakeout outlined by Boston, the next nine years of trade upheaval will create the following winners and losers:
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Global trade faces stagnant decade, report warns
Trade expansion rate expected to average 2.3% compared with global GDP of 2.5%
International trade will grow more slowly than the global economy over most of the next decade as the war in Ukraine reshapes strategic alliances and alters the flow of cross-border commerce, a new report says.
World trade’s annual expansion rate will average 2.3% to 2031, compared with an increase in global GDP of 2.5% on average each year over the same period, according to forecasts from Boston Consulting.
Trade largely tracked the growth rate of world GDP during the decade preceding the pandemic. So the report predicts the worst stretch of stagnant globalisation since the World Trade Organization was established more than a quarter century ago.
“After nearly 30 years of a comparatively secure trade environment, we are in the midst of a new East versus West dynamic, with a US- and EU-led community and a China-Russia counterpart, along with the potential emergence of a third grouping of non-aligned nations,” said Nikolaus Lang, a Boston Consulting MD and a coauthor of the report.
Under the shakeout outlined by Boston, the next nine years of trade upheaval will create the following winners and losers:
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Fears over diesel price hikes as sanctions set to hit Russian fuel exports
IVOR ICHIKOWITZ: Africa wants to partner with the rest of the world, not be the ...
What can the world expect from WEF 2023?
Taiwan asks to join WTO talks on China’s chip sanctions
Dubai unveils ambitious economic plan despite grim global outlook
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.