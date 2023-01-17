News

Global trade faces stagnant decade, report warns

Trade expansion rate expected to average 2.3% compared with global GDP of 2.5%

17 January 2023 - 09:38 Brendan Murray
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

International trade will grow more slowly than the global economy over most of the next decade as the war in Ukraine reshapes strategic alliances and alters the flow of cross-border commerce, a new report says.

World trade’s annual expansion rate will average 2.3% to 2031, compared with an increase in global GDP of 2.5% on average each year over the same period, according to forecasts from Boston Consulting. 

Trade largely tracked the growth rate of world GDP during the decade preceding the pandemic. So the report predicts the worst stretch of stagnant globalisation since the World Trade Organization was established more than a quarter century ago.

“After nearly 30 years of a comparatively secure trade environment, we are in the midst of a new East versus West dynamic, with a US- and EU-led community and a China-Russia counterpart, along with the potential emergence of a third grouping of non-aligned nations,” said Nikolaus Lang, a Boston Consulting MD and a coauthor of the report.

Under the shakeout outlined by Boston, the next nine years of trade upheaval will create the following winners and losers:

  • The EU will boost its trade with the US by $338bn, driven largely by American energy exports to Europe, and will also expand its combined trade with Asean countries, Africa, the Middle East and India.
  • Trade between the US and China will drop by $63bn.
  • Between the EU and China, trade growth will also decelerate, growing by just $72bn, which BCG called “a modest increase compared with previous years”.
  • Russia’s trade with China and India will grow by $110bn, “including $90bn with China alone” the consultancy said.
  • Southeast Asia will be the main winner, with an estimated $1-trillion in new trade tied largely to new commerce with China, Japan, the US, and the EU.
  • Asean trade with China will grow by $438bn, the largest interregional advance.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Early data shows potential link between Pfizer’s ...
News
2.
Sibanye-Stillwater a partner in lithium mine deal ...
News
3.
This is how SA plans to get more power to the ...
News
4.
Yellen announces surprise detour during Africa ...
News
5.
SA set to welcome Russian warships despite ...
News

Related Articles

Fears over diesel price hikes as sanctions set to hit Russian fuel exports

News

IVOR ICHIKOWITZ: Africa wants to partner with the rest of the world, not be the ...

Opinion

What can the world expect from WEF 2023?

News

Taiwan asks to join WTO talks on China’s chip sanctions

News

Dubai unveils ambitious economic plan despite grim global outlook

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.