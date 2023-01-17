News

Credit Suisse staff brace for huge cuts in bonuses

Swiss lender is undertaking a costly restructuring and is likely to report another quarterly loss as client outflows amount to billions of dollars

17 January 2023 - 15:22 Myriam Balezou and Francine Lacqua
Credit Suisse Group chair Axel Lehmann. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Credit Suisse chair Axel Lehmann warned employees should brace for bonus cuts as the Swiss lender embarks on a costly turnaround after a grim year that forced it to tap shareholders for fresh funds.

“It was a horrifying year for Credit Suisse,” Lehmann said in an interview with Bloomberg TV at the World Economic Forum in Davos. “So I think people will have realistic expectations that it will not look great” for bonuses.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that Credit Suisse is considering cutting the bonus pool for 2022 by about half, as the bank is likely to report another quarterly loss as client outflows amount to billions of dollars. Lehmann said the outflows had started to reverse and that he was confident about the remainder of this year, after the bank successfully raised 4bn francs from shareholders to finance its turnaround plan.

“It has now stopped dripping out, it’s slightly coming back,” he said about flows of client money. “So that is very positive to see and I’m rather optimistic for the remainder of the year. It is still early days, so it will depend on how the global economy is going.”

Credit Suisse is in the early stages of a costly restructuring that includes cutting 9,000 jobs and carving out large parts of the investment bank under the revived First Boston brand. Bonus cuts are complicating efforts to reverse an exodus of talent, though Credit Suisse has shown a willingness in the past to make extra payments outside the regular bonus round to retain top staff.

“You need to compensate somewhat fairly but you also need to look at it from the shareholders’ perspective,” Lehmann said. “When you suffered huge losses, it is clear that the budget gets cut also on bonuses.”

