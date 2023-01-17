Communist Party approves his request to resign from all his positions, including politburo member, in big shake-up
China is likely to rebound to its pre-pandemic growth trend this year after coronavirus infections passed their peak, according to the country’s top economic official.
With Chinese GDP expanding just 3% for the whole of last year, Vice-Premier Liu He expressed confidence of a return to the rates of close to 6% witnessed before the Covid-19 shock...
China reassures Davos that Covid has peaked
Vice-Premier Liu He is confident the country can return to economic growth rates of close to 6% experienced before the Covid-19 pandemic
