China reassures Davos that Covid has peaked

Vice-Premier Liu He is confident the country can return to economic growth rates of close to 6% experienced before the Covid-19 pandemic

17 January 2023 - 18:23 Tom Hancock

China is likely to rebound to its pre-pandemic growth trend this year after coronavirus infections passed their peak, according to the country’s top economic official.

With Chinese GDP expanding just 3% for the whole of last year, Vice-Premier Liu He expressed confidence of a return to the rates of close to 6% witnessed before the Covid-19 shock...

