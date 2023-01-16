Economists see a 45% chance of SA recession in 2023, survey shows

Opposition is rising in the industry against the UK’s attempt to control prices, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry says
Africa’s most industrialised economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as the country’s electricity crisis deepens.
The probability of it happening in the coming 12 months increased from odds of 35% in November, around the start of the longest streak of consecutive daily power cuts. That’s according to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists, conducted on January 9-12, with seven economists responding to a question about the chance of a recession.
The prediction comes as the country’s ongoing energy crisis risks intensifying and dim global economic prospects threaten to further curb domestic output. The outlook for SA’s economy in 2023 “isn’t impressive,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana said last week, citing electricity-supply constraints.
Eskom has for the past seven days subjected the country to record blackouts — as much as 12 hours a day — to protect the power grid from collapse as its ageing, mostly coal-fired power stations fail.
It has already used up money for diesel supplies allocated to fuel auxiliary plants for the year through March and a unit at its nuclear station is shut down for a revamp, meaning any additional faults among its assets and infrastructure could move SA to its highest level of outages yet.
Load-shedding at the current “extreme levels” are the most significant downside risk to the country’s economic growth prospects, the Bureau for Economic Research’s Tracey-Lee Solomon, Romano Harold and Hugo Pienaar said in note published on its website on Monday.
The economy is unlikely to grow by more than 0.3% quarter-on-quarter through 2023, according to Bloomberg’s survey. Economists see GDP growth slowing to 1.2% this year from 2.3% in 2022.
While inflation is expected to ease, it’ll only be back near 4.5% — the midpoint of the central bank’s target range at which the monetary policy committee prefers to anchor price-growth expectations — in the fourth quarter, before accelerating again into 2024.
The SA Reserve Bank will probably extend its most aggressive monetary policy tightening in at least two decades, with the key interest rate rising to 7.5% by the end of the first quarter from 7% now. A gradual easing of borrowing cost will start in the fourth quarter, according to economists. The central bank will give its next decision on the benchmark rate on January 26.
Economists see a 45% chance of SA recession in 2023, survey shows
The prediction comes as the country’s energy crisis risks intensify and dim global economic prospects threaten to further curb domestic output.
