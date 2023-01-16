News

Economists see a 45% chance of SA recession in 2023, survey shows

The prediction comes as the country’s energy crisis risks intensify and dim global economic prospects threaten to further curb domestic output.

16 January 2023 - 15:02 Prinesha Naidoo and Sarina Yoo
An aerial view of the Johannesburg CBD. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
An aerial view of the Johannesburg CBD. File photo: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Africa’s most industrialised economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as the country’s electricity crisis deepens. 

The probability of it happening in the coming 12 months increased from odds of 35% in November, around the start of the longest streak of consecutive daily power cuts. That’s according to the latest Bloomberg monthly survey of economists, conducted on January 9-12, with seven economists responding to a question about the chance of a recession.

The prediction comes as the country’s ongoing energy crisis risks intensifying and dim global economic prospects threaten to further curb domestic output. The outlook for SA’s economy in 2023 “isn’t impressive,” finance minister Enoch Godongwana said last week, citing electricity-supply constraints. 

Eskom has for the past seven days subjected the country to record blackouts — as much as 12 hours a day — to protect the power grid from collapse as its ageing, mostly coal-fired power stations fail. 

It has already used up money for diesel supplies allocated to fuel auxiliary plants for the year through March and a unit at its nuclear station is shut down for a revamp, meaning any additional faults among its assets and infrastructure could move SA to its highest level of outages yet. 

Load-shedding at the current “extreme levels” are the most significant downside risk to the country’s economic growth prospects, the Bureau for Economic Research’s Tracey-Lee Solomon, Romano Harold and Hugo Pienaar said in note published on its website on Monday. 

The economy is unlikely to grow by more than 0.3% quarter-on-quarter through 2023, according to Bloomberg’s survey. Economists see GDP growth slowing to 1.2% this year from 2.3% in 2022.  

While inflation is expected to ease, it’ll only be back near 4.5% — the midpoint of the central bank’s target range at which the monetary policy committee prefers to anchor price-growth expectations — in the fourth quarter, before accelerating again into 2024. 

The SA Reserve Bank will probably extend its most aggressive monetary policy tightening in at least two decades, with the key interest rate rising to 7.5% by the end of the first quarter from 7% now. A gradual easing of borrowing cost will start in the fourth quarter, according to economists. The central bank will give its next decision on the benchmark rate on January 26. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Africa’s most industrialised economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as SA's electricity crisis deepens. Graphic: BLOOMBERG
Africa’s most industrialised economy faces a 45% chance of slipping into recession this year as SA's electricity crisis deepens. Graphic: BLOOMBERG

PODCAST | SA’s sociopolitical landscape moving into 2023

Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Oxford Economics Africa’s Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro research, and Louw Nel, senior political analyst
Economy
2 days ago

State collapse, failing infrastructure and debt crisis are major risks facing SA

The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face
Economy
3 days ago

Eskom crisis a major deterrent for investors ahead of Davos

Plant breakdowns are starting to look like an attack on SA, says international relations minister Naledi Pandor
Economy
3 days ago

SA power output drops further as Eskom staggers

Total electricity generation fell 1.7% in November from a year earlier, while Eskom’s contribution continues to decline amid worsening plant ...
Economy
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Sibanye-Stillwater a partner in lithium mine deal ...
News
2.
Early data shows potential link between Pfizer’s ...
News
3.
Fears over diesel price hikes as sanctions set to ...
News
4.
Deutsche Bank urges judge to dismiss Libor ...
News
5.
Human faeces fertiliser is safe for your veggie ...
News

Related Articles

BER inflation forecast a key read for MPC rate decision

Economy

Treasury seeks $1bn World Bank loan to take advantage of lower rates

Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Stats SA to publish mining output data, inflation numbers

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.