Sibanye-Stillwater a partner in lithium mine deal backed by Biden administration

Miner and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater is part of a consortium that bagged financial backing from the Biden-Harris administration in the form of a conditional loan of up to $700m for a lithium extraction project in the US.
The Nevada lithium mine would be the second in the US as it seeks to boost the domestic supply of the critical mineral needed to make electric vehicle batteries.
The US energy department issued a conditional commitment for up to $700m for Ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project, a prospective supplier to Ford and Toyota that could produce enough lithium for 370,000 electric vehicles a year. Project partners include mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater.
The funding, being made through the department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Programme, comes as the Biden administration seeks to create a domestic battery supply chain amid a broader goal of half of vehicles sold in the US by the end of the decade to be emissions-free.
Demand for lithium, which also is used for grid storage and weapons, is projected to exceed production by 2030. The US relies on international markets for the processing of most raw materials, according to the department.
“Developing a US supply chain for these materials is a national priority as the country works towards energy independence,” the department said in a statement. “A core focus within the strategy is increasing the availability of the critical materials that are essential components of the clean energy technologies necessary for reaching national climate and economic goals.”
While Asia now dominates the lithium carbonate refining process, the Rhyolite Ridge deposit is one of two known sizeable lithium-boron deposits in the world, the department said.
Ioneer expects to get US approvals that will allow the company to start building the project next year with the aim to start producing lithium in 2026, according to the company. It still needs to get final approval from the US interior department because public lands near the site are home to the endangered wild flower Tiehm’s buckwheat.
Battery metals
Sibanye-Stillwater owns 6.95% of the Australian-listed Ioneer, which has a market capitalisation of $700m and owns 100% of Rhyolite Ridge.
If successful, the new joint venture will provide Sibanye with a 50% interest in a strategic lithium-boron asset, positioning the miner for value creation and growth in the US battery metals supply chain, the group said in a statement.
“Sibanye-Stillwater’s battery metals strategy is primarily focused on the US and Europe in recognition of the developing need for battery metals for the transition towards greater electrification of their established automotive industries,” said Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman.
“The proposed loan represents a significant step towards further de-risking funding and ultimately progressing Rhyolite Ridge to production.”
The energy department said the company has invested $1.2m on research to preserve the plant and has revised its mining plan to avoid direct effect on the plant.
