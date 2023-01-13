Early data shows potential link between Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine and strokes

Bank says it is not to blame for former trader Matthew Connolly’s predicament
Most businesspeople prefer to get on with business rather than be sucked into divisive political wrangles that drag on for years.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Pfizer’s bivalent shot for Covid-19 has shown a potential link to stroke in people 65 and older, according to US health officials citing preliminary data from one of several vaccine safety databases.
The potential risk with Pfizer’s vaccine was not seen in other safety databases, nor was it seen with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, the officials said on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. The early finding still needs more investigation, and recommendations for the vaccine have not been changed, they said.
“When we find a signal we look for it in other parts of the system, which is what we’ve done (and will continue to do),” Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in an email.
The agencies said the possible link to stroke was seen in the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink. Investigation of the signal raised a question of whether people 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent shot were more likely to have an ischemic stroke, a loss of blood flow in the brain, in the 21 days after vaccination compared with days 22-44 after vaccination, the agencies said in the statement.
“The totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal in VSD represents a true clinical risk,” the statement said.
Pfizer’s bivalent booster is armed specifically to protect against two omicron variants, called BA4 and BA5. Messenger RNA Covid-19 shots have been linked to pericarditis and myocarditis, inflammation of the heart and its surrounding tissue that’s usually mild.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech Se “have been made aware of limited reports of ischemic stroke” in the CDC Vaccine Safety DataLink database in people 65 and older following vaccination after the companies’ bivalent shot, a spokesperson said. There is no data to conclude that Pfizer’s vaccine is causally associated with stroke, the spokesperson said.
Among 550,000 people 65 and older who had been vaccinated and received the Pfizer bivalent booster, 130 had strokes in the first three weeks after getting the shot, according to the CDC, and no deaths have been reported.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Early data shows potential link between Pfizer’s bivalent vaccine and strokes
Pfizer’s bivalent shot for Covid-19 has shown a potential link to stroke in people 65 and older, according to US health officials citing preliminary data from one of several vaccine safety databases.
The potential risk with Pfizer’s vaccine was not seen in other safety databases, nor was it seen with Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, the officials said on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. The early finding still needs more investigation, and recommendations for the vaccine have not been changed, they said.
“When we find a signal we look for it in other parts of the system, which is what we’ve done (and will continue to do),” Kristen Nordlund, a spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said in an email.
The agencies said the possible link to stroke was seen in the CDC’s Vaccine Safety Datalink. Investigation of the signal raised a question of whether people 65 and older who received the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent shot were more likely to have an ischemic stroke, a loss of blood flow in the brain, in the 21 days after vaccination compared with days 22-44 after vaccination, the agencies said in the statement.
“The totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal in VSD represents a true clinical risk,” the statement said.
Pfizer’s bivalent booster is armed specifically to protect against two omicron variants, called BA4 and BA5. Messenger RNA Covid-19 shots have been linked to pericarditis and myocarditis, inflammation of the heart and its surrounding tissue that’s usually mild.
Pfizer and its partner BioNTech Se “have been made aware of limited reports of ischemic stroke” in the CDC Vaccine Safety DataLink database in people 65 and older following vaccination after the companies’ bivalent shot, a spokesperson said. There is no data to conclude that Pfizer’s vaccine is causally associated with stroke, the spokesperson said.
Among 550,000 people 65 and older who had been vaccinated and received the Pfizer bivalent booster, 130 had strokes in the first three weeks after getting the shot, according to the CDC, and no deaths have been reported.
Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Measles surge fuelled by Covid disruption to childhood immunisation programmes
No travel restrictions, but state to step up boosters for new Omicron variant
Rural Chinese are ailing and dying but are not testing for Covid-19
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Infections expected to soar ahead of Covid peak in China
The outspoken CEO is a rapidly dying breed
Devlin Brown at the Water Cooler: When water is too much of a good thing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.