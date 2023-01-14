News

Deutsche Bank urges judge to dismiss Libor scapegoat suit

In November, Connolly filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the bank, seeking $150m in damages

15 January 2023 - 17:00 Robert Burnson
Deutsche Bank has asked a judge to toss out a former trader’s lawsuit that claims the company made him a scapegoat for its manipulation of the Libor market. Picture: Bloomberg
Deutsche Bank has asked a judge to toss out a former trader’s lawsuit that claims the company made him a scapegoat for its manipulation of the Libor market. Picture: Bloomberg

Deutsche Bank asked a judge to toss out a former trader’s lawsuit that claims the company made him a scapegoat for its manipulation of the Libor market.

The bank’s lawyers said in a filing on Friday that contrary to Matthew Connolly’s claims, there is no evidence that it “initiated” the trader’s prosecution or made false and misleading statements about him.

Connolly, who once led the bank’s New York trading desk, was convicted in 2018 of wire fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to nine months of home confinements and a $100,000 fine. But early in 2022, a federal appeals court reversed his conviction saying prosecutors had failed to prove that Connolly and an alleged co-conspirator had influenced the bank to making false or misleading submissions for the London interbank offered rate.

Libor is based on a daily survey of short-term borrowing costs estimated by banks. It is used to value trillions of dollars of financial products.

In November, Connolly filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the bank, seeking $150m in damages.

In its request to have the suit dismissed, the bank’s lawyers say there was nothing malicious about the bank’s co-operation with federal prosecutors in their investigation of Connolly. “To the extent anyone is to blame for Mr Connolly’s situation, it is not Deutsche Bank,” they said.

Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a $2.5bn fine and make personnel changes to settle its part in the scandal.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Danske Bank admits fraud, forfeits $2bn to end US money-laundering probe

The Danish lender pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud and admitted providing banking services to suspicious customers through its ...
News
1 month ago

Epstein accusers sue JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank in New York

Class action suits allege banks enabled  Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking organisation to ‘churn profits’
News
1 month ago

Deutsche Bank to look at emails of former exec Louise Kitchen

Deutsche Bank is facing a lawsuit from Palladium Hotel Group, which says it suffered losses tied to hundreds of complex derivatives
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Naledi Pandor says blackouts are an attack on SA
News
2.
Legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78
News
3.
From Covid Zero to Job Zero for China’s enforcers
News
4.
What can the world expect from WEF 2023?
News
5.
Judge blocks class-action lawsuit against Twitter ...
News

Related Articles

Deutsche Bank fined almost $10m by German finance watchdog

News

HSBC, Credit Suisse and others fined for forex rigging

Companies / Financial Services

KHAYA SITHOLE: In banking the slightest whiff of scandal can lead to ruin

Opinion / Columnists

Whistle-blower in Deutsche Bank case awarded nearly $200m

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.