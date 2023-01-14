Deutsche Bank urges judge to dismiss Libor scapegoat suit

Bank says it is not to blame for former trader Matthew Connolly’s predicament
Deutsche Bank asked a judge to toss out a former trader’s lawsuit that claims the company made him a scapegoat for its manipulation of the Libor market.
The bank’s lawyers said in a filing on Friday that contrary to Matthew Connolly’s claims, there is no evidence that it “initiated” the trader’s prosecution or made false and misleading statements about him.
Connolly, who once led the bank’s New York trading desk, was convicted in 2018 of wire fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to nine months of home confinements and a $100,000 fine. But early in 2022, a federal appeals court reversed his conviction saying prosecutors had failed to prove that Connolly and an alleged co-conspirator had influenced the bank to making false or misleading submissions for the London interbank offered rate.
Libor is based on a daily survey of short-term borrowing costs estimated by banks. It is used to value trillions of dollars of financial products.
In November, Connolly filed a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the bank, seeking $150m in damages.
In its request to have the suit dismissed, the bank’s lawyers say there was nothing malicious about the bank’s co-operation with federal prosecutors in their investigation of Connolly. “To the extent anyone is to blame for Mr Connolly’s situation, it is not Deutsche Bank,” they said.
Deutsche Bank agreed to pay a $2.5bn fine and make personnel changes to settle its part in the scandal.
