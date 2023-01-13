UK recession could be deferred to later in 2023 after solid consumer spending

Britain's GDP unexpectedly rose 0.1% in November
The conflict shows just how mighty and effective an engaged America can be
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The UK economy may avoid tumbling into recession until later in 2023 as consumers kept spending through the worst cost-of-living squeeze in memory.
GDP unexpectedly rose 0.1% in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. Economists had expected a small decline after growth in October.
November’s figures mean the UK economy probably avoided a recession in the final months of 2022. The ONS said December’s GDP figure would have to fall about 0.5% to deliver a contraction for the fourth quarter.
The figures may strengthen calls for further interest-rate rises as the Bank of England debates how to rein in inflation, which is lingering near the highest in four decades. The central bank had anticipated a recession was already under way in the latter half of 2022 that would last until 2024.
“Today’s better-than-expected data will be encouraging for businesses, but may also cause a cautious Bank of England to continue raising rates unnecessarily,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist for the Institute of Directors. “The risk now is that rates will rise too far.”
Despite the surprise boost in November, monthly GDP is now estimated to be 0.3% below its pre-coronavirus levels. Economists and the central bank warn that a squeeze on incomes will depress activity in the economy, setting up one of the longest slumps on record.
November’s figures may have been helped by the reversal of a tax rise on payrolls, giving a boost to disposable incomes during the month. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is both trying to fight inflation and cushion consumers from rising energy bills.
“We have a clear plan to halve inflation this year — an insidious hidden tax which has led to hikes in interest rates and mortgage costs, holding back growth here and around the world,” said chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt.
World Cup football matches boosted consumer-facing businesses and helped offset the impact of strikes, the ONS said. Services as a whole rose quicker than expected, driven by recruitment agencies that saw a monthly gain of 2.1%. Those factors helped the economy shrug off a sharper-than-expected slump in manufacturing.
Strikes directly hit activity in the postal and railway industries but also spilt over to a wide range of other sectors, including wholesale trade and jewellery. While it said it could not put an exact figure on the economic blow from industrial action, the effect could be larger in December when walkouts spread.
Output in the transport and postal sectors fell by 4.7% and 3.1% respectively in November, hinting at the effects of strikes that rocked the UK.
Other service sectors that saw strong growth included telecoms and computer programming, social work and hospitality as people went out to watch the World Cup matches.
However, sport activities saw a fall in output as people watched games rather than played them.
Separate figures on trade also helped the GDP figures. The UK’s trade deficit, excluding precious metals, narrowed by £6.5bn to £20.2bn in the three months to November after the slump in energy prices dragged down goods imports from non-EU countries.
With Philip Aldrick, Lucy White and Tom Rees.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
UK recession could be deferred to later in 2023 after solid consumer spending
Britain's GDP unexpectedly rose 0.1% in November
The UK economy may avoid tumbling into recession until later in 2023 as consumers kept spending through the worst cost-of-living squeeze in memory.
GDP unexpectedly rose 0.1% in November, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday. Economists had expected a small decline after growth in October.
November’s figures mean the UK economy probably avoided a recession in the final months of 2022. The ONS said December’s GDP figure would have to fall about 0.5% to deliver a contraction for the fourth quarter.
The figures may strengthen calls for further interest-rate rises as the Bank of England debates how to rein in inflation, which is lingering near the highest in four decades. The central bank had anticipated a recession was already under way in the latter half of 2022 that would last until 2024.
“Today’s better-than-expected data will be encouraging for businesses, but may also cause a cautious Bank of England to continue raising rates unnecessarily,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist for the Institute of Directors. “The risk now is that rates will rise too far.”
Despite the surprise boost in November, monthly GDP is now estimated to be 0.3% below its pre-coronavirus levels. Economists and the central bank warn that a squeeze on incomes will depress activity in the economy, setting up one of the longest slumps on record.
November’s figures may have been helped by the reversal of a tax rise on payrolls, giving a boost to disposable incomes during the month. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is both trying to fight inflation and cushion consumers from rising energy bills.
“We have a clear plan to halve inflation this year — an insidious hidden tax which has led to hikes in interest rates and mortgage costs, holding back growth here and around the world,” said chancellor of the exchequer Jeremy Hunt.
World Cup football matches boosted consumer-facing businesses and helped offset the impact of strikes, the ONS said. Services as a whole rose quicker than expected, driven by recruitment agencies that saw a monthly gain of 2.1%. Those factors helped the economy shrug off a sharper-than-expected slump in manufacturing.
Strikes directly hit activity in the postal and railway industries but also spilt over to a wide range of other sectors, including wholesale trade and jewellery. While it said it could not put an exact figure on the economic blow from industrial action, the effect could be larger in December when walkouts spread.
Output in the transport and postal sectors fell by 4.7% and 3.1% respectively in November, hinting at the effects of strikes that rocked the UK.
Other service sectors that saw strong growth included telecoms and computer programming, social work and hospitality as people went out to watch the World Cup matches.
However, sport activities saw a fall in output as people watched games rather than played them.
Separate figures on trade also helped the GDP figures. The UK’s trade deficit, excluding precious metals, narrowed by £6.5bn to £20.2bn in the three months to November after the slump in energy prices dragged down goods imports from non-EU countries.
With Philip Aldrick, Lucy White and Tom Rees.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
THERESE RAPHAEL: In Brexit talks, trust is the key ingredient but also the trickiest to achieve
THERESE RAPHAEL: Uninspiring Sunak disappoints with unformed ideas and meaningless promises
UK sets out 30 measures to reform its finance sector
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
BIG READ: Looking back in disbelief
Brexit has done little for Commonwealth nations when it comes to UK visas
UK should explore the idea of an associate EU membership
Second thoughts on Brexit percolate in UK
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.