Technogym’s Nerio Alessandri calls time on his share sales

Nerio Alessandri’s industry has seen higher highs and lower lows than most anticipated in recent years. Through it all, one thing was consistent for Technogym’s co-founder: he was selling shares.
Now, after cutting his stake to the minimum for retaining a tight grip over the maker of $18,550 treadmills and $3,185 bikes, the billionaire is halting further sales.
“We have said, ‘No more,’” Alessandri said in a recent interview. “We have the control of Technogym, and we have diversification at the same time.”
Alessandri offloaded about €500m of Technogym’s stock through family holding companies over the past six years to rebalance his fortune. While the wellness sector is still his major focus, diversifying into multiple business lines is key for members of the world’s rich to preserve their wealth — as the passing fads of the pandemic confirmed.
About a third of Alessandri’s roughly $1.3bn fortune is tied up in Technogym stock, compared with more than 60% before he began regularly cutting his stake, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Cesena, Italy-based Technogym remains his biggest individual asset, but he now also has venture investments in areas including finance, food and technology, as well as allocations to real estate and other listed firms through his family office, Wellness Holding.
It’s “the legacy in terms of wealth for my family”, Alessandri, who’s also Technogym’s chair and CEO, said of his diversification push. “We now have more or less 80 investments across different kinds of asset classes.”
Wellness Holding invested in at least three businesses in 2022, including insurance start-up Wallife and anti-ageing firm The Longevity Suite, which sold a 30% stake in December to asset manager Azimut Libera Impresa.
The family office has at least a half-dozen staff based in Italy, including Alessandri’s son Edoardo, who has helped source the firm’s investments.
His daughter, Erica, serves on the board of Technogym’s charitable arm and is scheduled to accompany her father this month to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. There, the senior Alessandri is expected to discuss wellness topics, including how Technogym is adapting training programmes with artificial intelligence.
While both of his children have experience working for Technogym, Alessandri said he’s not pressuring them to take the reigns.
“My children are still young,” he said. “It’s been important for me to create a managerial culture within the company so it can continue without me.”
Alessandri cofounded Technogym with his brother four decades ago, building his first piece of equipment — a hack-squat machine — in his garage.
He grew the business connecting gym equipment with technology, and the company was one of the first to invent in 1990 a system to monitor heart rates during workouts. In 2008, he sold a 40% stake to UK buyout firm Candover Investments and began to diversify his wealth about a decade ago. The company’s shares have gained more than 140% since they started trading in Milan in 2016, even with a 15% drop in 2022.
Alessandri and his family control 50.5% of Technogym’s voting rights following their latest share sale in 2021. Even as his fortune continues to expand outside the business, Alessandri is keeping his gaze fixed on the major source of his wealth.
“My passion, my time and my commitment is 100% Technogym,” he said.
Technogym's Nerio Alessandri calls time on his share sales
