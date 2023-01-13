Polish city becomes gateway for Ukraine war

Britain's GDP unexpectedly rose 0.1% in November
The Blue Diamond Hotel Active Spa has all a visitor needs for a relaxing stay: swimming pools, facial treatments, massages and fine dining. Less conspicuous is what has made it the establishment of choice for government and military personnel.
The 51-room hotel near Rzeszow in southeastern Poland has been transformed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because of its proximity to the war. Over the past 10 months or so, it has hosted countless officials and even served as the makeshift base for the UN relief team.
“We’re at 100% capacity since the conflict began,” said Slawomir Barczak, who co-owns the hotel on the outskirts of Rzeszow less than 80km from the Ukrainian border. He’s struggling to keep rooms available for regular customers. “The world has come to us,” he said.
Like many Polish cities, Rzeszow encapsulates the turmoil of 20th century Europe and then its revival, from the horrors of Nazi occupation to peace and prosperity under Nato and the EU. But unlike others, it now finds itself on the front line of a new era of tension.
The city of about 200,000 people has turned into the main international gateway to a war that started almost a year ago and shows signs of intensifying rather than ending.
US military base
Rzeszow’s sleepy airport — usually dominated by budget airline connections to the UK — has become one of the region’s biggest hubs after doubling as an American military base. President Joe Biden passed through in March, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky went the other way en route to Washington last month. European leaders travelled to and from Kyiv in between.
Convoys of trucks packed with humanitarian aid or military hardware leave day and night under heavy police protection, delivering goods across the border and often on to Lviv, Ukraine’s biggest western city. US Patriot missiles are visible over a green tarp perimeter fence.
The airport does not provide details on military traffic. But the amount of jet fuel it needed over the course of a week can now be used up in a matter of hours, according to Michal Tabisz, deputy president of the airport.
“We used to be a regional airport with 15 to 20 flights per day,” Tabisz said at his office overlooking the runway. “Now we’re the best landing strip on the front line of a global conflict and this isn’t likely to change any time soon.” Indeed, during a half-hour interview, two C-17 military transport aircraft landed, along with an US Apache attack helicopter.
Rzeszow is familiar with change given Eastern Europe’s volatile history. Since the start of the 20th century alone, it has been part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, under Soviet control, returned to Poland, taken over by invading German Nazis — who exterminated the Jewish half of the city’s population — and spent 45 years behind the Iron Curtain.
Economically, it was the main trading post between Lviv and the former Polish capital of Krakow for half a millennium, producing ceramics, jewellery and glass. More recently, it became the centre of Poland’s aeronautics industry with a leading technical university and scores of foreign investors, including the city’s biggest employer, Pratt & Whitney.
In the first weeks of the war, Rzeszow was also the first city to witness Ukrainian refugees fleeing the conflict. At one point in March, there was an additional 100,000 people — swelling the population by 50% — in the municipality as residents sheltered arrivals in their own homes.
Accommodation
Like getting a room at the Blue Diamond, finding accommodation is no easy feat. Based on mobile phone data, the city estimates there are about 30,000 additional residents. An apartment to rent is “as rare as a miracle,” deputy mayor Krystyna Stachowska said.
The city is now focused on issues such as catering to 1,500 Ukrainian children attending its schools and finding funds for extra garbage collection and recycling, she said. “We don’t know if there’s another wave of refugees coming this winter, or whether the war will end and reconstruction begin,” Stachowska said at Rzeszow’s 16th-century City Hall overlooking the main square. “But we have to be ready.”
Rzeszow has already demonstrated its ability to live with the inevitable risks. Residents got another reminder of how close they are to the war — and how quickly escalation could come — when an errand Ukrainian missile exploded in Przewodow further east along the border in November. It killed two people after unsuccessfully trying to strike down a Russian rocket.
The city has also adapted. During the first weeks of war, the relentless roar of military and cargo planes stopped many people from sleeping. While the airlift continues 10 months on, locals have got used to the noise, said Barczak at Blue Diamond, which sits next to the airport.
As many as 10 Boeing 747 jumbo jets carrying cargo land and take off during a single day, on top of regular commercial traffic. The airport also includes a medical-evacuation centre, which takes wounded soldiers to specialist hospitals across Western Europe. Lufthansa announced in December that it is restarting flights from Rzeszow, reflecting demand for travel to the city.
English, French and German are regularly heard in restaurants and bars lining Rzeszow’s historic city centre. One bar imports premium-quality US beef to lure more foreigners, while the pizza shop that delivered food during Biden’s visit has a new top seller: “Spicy Joe,” with pepperoni, hot peppers and olives — decked out with a US flag on a toothpick.
Back at Blue Diamond, Barczak said the war shook people in Rzeszow out of any complacency that Poland would be shielded from conflict as an EU and Nato member. That is why the city opened its doors so readily to refugees and the humanitarian effort, he said.
“In the early days of the war, some of my friends packed their cars with overnight bags so they would be ready to take the highway west at any moment,” said Barczak. “But over time we got accustomed to where we are. People got used to the war next door.”
Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com.
Polish city becomes gateway for Ukraine war
The airport in Rzeszow has become one of the region’s biggest hubs after doubling as an American military base
