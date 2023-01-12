Volkswagen sales slump but 2023 expected to be better

Volkswagen AG sales declined for a third year in a row during 2022 after shortages of semiconductors again hampered production to push deliveries to an 11-year low.
Volkswagen sales declined for the third year in a row in 2022 after shortages of semiconductors again hampered production, to push deliveries to an 11-year low.
Group sales fell 7% to 8.3-million vehicles after supply constraints saw factories grind to a halt, Europe’s biggest carmaker said on Thursday. The company, expecting bottlenecks to ease in 2023, said it had a high order bank of 1.8-million vehicles in Western Europe alone.
“That gives us confidence for 2023 despite weakening macroeconomics and ongoing supply shortages,” VW’s group sales head Hildegard Wortmann said in a statement. “The latter are expected to improve step by step in the course of the year.”
After protracted bottlenecks on chips, shipping and raw materials, carmakers are now saddled with a weakening outlook particularly in Europe, where high energy prices are fanning record inflation. Full order books should help bolster profit well into the middle of 2023, while China’s removing most of its Covid-19 restrictions should see customers return to showrooms.
During the fourth quarter, easing procurement pressures lead to a 28% surge in deliveries in Western Europe while sales in China rose 9.4%. The recovery during the last months of 2022 was not enough to erase declines in both key regions during the first half. Volkswagen’s sales in China, its biggest market, slid 3.6% amid concern that Western carmakers were losing ground to local competitors, particularly on electric vehicles.
Electric-car deliveries rose 26% to 572,100 vehicles to account for 6.9% of the total, just missing VW’s own target of between 7% and 8%. Best-selling models included the VW ID.4 and the Audi e-tron.
