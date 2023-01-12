News

Volkswagen sales plunge to 11-year low as chip shortages hit output

After lengthy bottlenecks in chips delivery, shipping and raw materials, carmakers now face a weakening outlook particularly in Europe

12 January 2023 - 14:24 Monica Raymunt
The Volkswagen AG badge sits on a VW Golf parked in a parking lot at the automaker's headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany. File photo: KRISZTIAN BOCS/BLOOMBERG via GETTY IMAGES
Volkswagen (VW) expects easing supply bottlenecks and existing orders to boost sales in 2023 even as shortages of semiconductors in 2022 led deliveries to an 11-year low.

Group sales fell 7% to 8.3-million vehicles after supply constraints ground factories to a halt, Europe’s biggest carmaker said on Thursday. VW pointed to a high order bank of 1.8-million vehicles in Western Europe that will help offset a sputtering global economy.  

“That gives us confidence for 2023 despite weakening macroeconomics and ongoing supply shortages,” VW group sales head Hildegard Wortmann said in a statement. “The latter are expected to improve step by step in the course of the year.”

After protracted bottlenecks on chips, shipping and raw materials, carmakers are now saddled with a weakening outlook, particularly in Europe where high energy prices are fanning record inflation. Full order books should help bolster profit well into the middle of the year, while China removing most of its Covid-19 restrictions should allow customers to return to showrooms. 

VW shares rose 0.5% shortly after midday  in Frankfurt trading, taking gains since the start of the year to 10%.

During the fourth quarter, easing procurement pressures lead to a 28% surge in deliveries in Western Europe while sales in China rose 9.4%. The recovery during the last months of 2022  was not enough to erase declines in both key regions during the first half. VW’s sales in China, its biggest market, slid 3.6% amid concerns that Western carmakers are losing ground to local competitors, particularly with electric vehicles.

Electric car deliveries rose 26% to 572,100 vehicles to account for 6.9% of the total, just missing VW’s own target of 7%-8%. Best-selling models included the VW ID.4 and the Audi e-tron. 

