Top UK retailers celebrate good festive sales as customers indulge in treats

Beijing has become increasingly concerned about data security and social stability
There is the narrowest of landing strips, and it will require all sides to claim a victory of sorts
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Two of Britain’s best-known retailers celebrated strong sales in the run-up to Christmas but warned that stubborn inflationary pressures are still darkening the outlook.
Marks & Spencer Group’s (M&S) high-end grocery business enjoyed its best ever market share for the festive period as shoppers indulged in festive treats despite the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.
Meanwhile, Tesco said on Thursday that its Christmas sales were up 7.8% like-for-like, with increases of more than 8% in fresh food and its Finest premium range.
Still, shares in both companies initially fell as they held profit guidance in the face of persistent economic headwinds. Tesco CEO Ken Murphy warned that inflation may get worse.
“We’re not sure it’s peaked just yet,” Murphy said on a call with journalists. “We would hope that by the middle of the year it will have peaked.”
Murphy said the war in Ukraine, energy prices and harvest yields are all part of a number of variables that could delay recovery.
Britain’s largest supermarket had already reduced its profit guidance in October, saying that retail adjusted operating profit will be £2.4bn-£2.5bn this year, lowering the upper range from £2.6bn.
Tesco shares were up 0.3% at 10am on Thursday, with M&S down 1.1%. Both had traded lower earlier in the session.
Nonetheless, Murphy said Tesco — the UK’s biggest grocer — saw its biggest ever day for sales on December 23 and was also given a lift in the preceding weeks by the World Cup. Sales of beer soared 44% on the day that England beat Wales in Qatar at the end of November, he said.
M&S also got a lift in the weeks before Christmas. Its like-for-like food sales rose 6.3% with strong demand for turkeys and other seasonal classics. The company said its value brand boosted volumes but added that sales of “top tier” products rose more than 20%.
There were fears that UK grocers could suffer as sales of typical Christmas treats such as panettone rose at German discounters Aldi and Lidl. “Each competitor has their moment in the sun,” Murphy said, arguing that the budget stores’ recent strong performance “shouldn’t be a guarantee of future success”.
Consumers have been turning to credit cards to cope with higher prices, spending £1.2bn in November — triple October’s rate. Separate data from the Office for National Statistics published on Thursday showed a further increase in the use of credit and debit cards in December.
Wages and Prices
Like its rivals, Tesco is having to invest in boosting employee pay and reducing prices while input costs are rising. The grocer is freezing prices on more than 1,000 products until April 10, extending a previous price lock which ran from October until the start of this year. Tesco already matches prices with Aldi across hundreds of basic items.
J Sainsbury, the country’s second-largest grocer, also held its forecast steady this week but guided to the upper side of its range. At a time when customers are hunting for deals “you would expect me to be cautious about the year ahead”, CEO Simon Roberts said on Wednesday.
Rising food inflation is taking its toll on shoppers. Consumers spent a record £12bn on groceries in December due to higher prices even as sales by volume fell 1%, Kantar data showed last week.
Even as retailers including Next report bumper Christmas sales and raise their profit outlook, the focus is shifting to the mood for consumers in 2023. Shoppers are likely to become more cash-strapped as bills arrive for their festive spending and mortgage rates rise.
Nonetheless, some analysts believe retailers such as M&S can weather the storm. “M&S is doing the right things where it has control, and with better externalities brighter times should be ahead,” Shore Capital analyst Clive Black wrote in a note.
Shore Capital is M&S’s house broker. The stock lost almost half its value last year.
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Top UK retailers celebrate good festive sales as customers indulge in treats
Marks & Spencer’s and Tesco hit peaks even though investors remain wary of cost-of-living pressures
Two of Britain’s best-known retailers celebrated strong sales in the run-up to Christmas but warned that stubborn inflationary pressures are still darkening the outlook.
Marks & Spencer Group’s (M&S) high-end grocery business enjoyed its best ever market share for the festive period as shoppers indulged in festive treats despite the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.
Meanwhile, Tesco said on Thursday that its Christmas sales were up 7.8% like-for-like, with increases of more than 8% in fresh food and its Finest premium range.
Still, shares in both companies initially fell as they held profit guidance in the face of persistent economic headwinds. Tesco CEO Ken Murphy warned that inflation may get worse.
“We’re not sure it’s peaked just yet,” Murphy said on a call with journalists. “We would hope that by the middle of the year it will have peaked.”
ANDREA FELSTED: Inflation peaking is great for us, terrible for grocers
Murphy said the war in Ukraine, energy prices and harvest yields are all part of a number of variables that could delay recovery.
Britain’s largest supermarket had already reduced its profit guidance in October, saying that retail adjusted operating profit will be £2.4bn-£2.5bn this year, lowering the upper range from £2.6bn.
Tesco shares were up 0.3% at 10am on Thursday, with M&S down 1.1%. Both had traded lower earlier in the session.
Nonetheless, Murphy said Tesco — the UK’s biggest grocer — saw its biggest ever day for sales on December 23 and was also given a lift in the preceding weeks by the World Cup. Sales of beer soared 44% on the day that England beat Wales in Qatar at the end of November, he said.
M&S also got a lift in the weeks before Christmas. Its like-for-like food sales rose 6.3% with strong demand for turkeys and other seasonal classics. The company said its value brand boosted volumes but added that sales of “top tier” products rose more than 20%.
Food retailers face tough year as costs increase
There were fears that UK grocers could suffer as sales of typical Christmas treats such as panettone rose at German discounters Aldi and Lidl. “Each competitor has their moment in the sun,” Murphy said, arguing that the budget stores’ recent strong performance “shouldn’t be a guarantee of future success”.
Consumers have been turning to credit cards to cope with higher prices, spending £1.2bn in November — triple October’s rate. Separate data from the Office for National Statistics published on Thursday showed a further increase in the use of credit and debit cards in December.
Wages and Prices
Like its rivals, Tesco is having to invest in boosting employee pay and reducing prices while input costs are rising. The grocer is freezing prices on more than 1,000 products until April 10, extending a previous price lock which ran from October until the start of this year. Tesco already matches prices with Aldi across hundreds of basic items.
Worry that Sainsbury’s margins will shrink pushes share down
J Sainsbury, the country’s second-largest grocer, also held its forecast steady this week but guided to the upper side of its range. At a time when customers are hunting for deals “you would expect me to be cautious about the year ahead”, CEO Simon Roberts said on Wednesday.
Rising food inflation is taking its toll on shoppers. Consumers spent a record £12bn on groceries in December due to higher prices even as sales by volume fell 1%, Kantar data showed last week.
Even as retailers including Next report bumper Christmas sales and raise their profit outlook, the focus is shifting to the mood for consumers in 2023. Shoppers are likely to become more cash-strapped as bills arrive for their festive spending and mortgage rates rise.
Nonetheless, some analysts believe retailers such as M&S can weather the storm. “M&S is doing the right things where it has control, and with better externalities brighter times should be ahead,” Shore Capital analyst Clive Black wrote in a note.
Shore Capital is M&S’s house broker. The stock lost almost half its value last year.
Bloomberg
MORE:
SA a drag on Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth, World Bank report shows
High battery prices hit consumers but sector is still booming
Janet Yellen ‘all in’ to ensure climate spending
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.