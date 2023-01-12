Tesla Shanghai plant expansion in doubt over Starlink

Jeff Beck, called 'iconic, genius and master' had contracted bacterial meningitis
An expansion of Tesla’s plant in Shanghai has been delayed, according to people familiar with the matter, over data concerns that risk putting a roadblock in the way of the US electric carmaker’s ambition to keep growing in China.
The so-called phase three expansion originally slated to start midyear would have seen the plant’s capacity double to around 2-million cars a year, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly.
Some central government officials expressed concern about a US company with connections to Elon Musk’s internet-from-space initiative Starlink having such a large presence in Asia’s biggest economy, one of the people said. While Tesla cars are not equipped with Starlink equipment, which would allow users to bypass China’s Great Firewall, Beijing has become increasingly concerned about data security and social stability.
Musk is CEO of both Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies, which started launching Starlink satellites in 2019.
The delay coincides with growing public resentment towards the US electric vehicle (EV) maker at a time that tensions between Washington and Beijing are running high. Angry Tesla owners swarmed showrooms in China at the weekend to complain about missing out on another round of price cuts. Tesla cars were banned from Chinese military complexes and housing compounds in early 2021 over concerns about sensitive data being collected by cameras built into the vehicles.
Tesla representatives in China did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives from China’s National Development and Reform Commission did not respond to a faxed request for comment.
The first and second phases of Tesla’s Shanghai plant construction and expansion are already complete. The factory, which broke ground in 2019, is now able to produce 1-million Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles annually after upgrades in 2022. The third phase would have involved a significant amount of additional construction and land.
The future of phase three could still change pending further guidance from senior central government officials, one of the people said. Tesla has the support of local Shanghai officials, they said.
China has become a key manufacturing centre for Austin, Texas-based Tesla, with the Shanghai factory churning out more than 710,000 cars in 2022, or around 52% of the company’s worldwide output. But consumer demand in China — the world’s biggest car and EV market — has taken a hit from slowing economic growth and the adherence until recently to Covid Zero, which resulted in months-long lockdowns and supply-chain disruptions.
To combat that, Tesla has cut prices and kept incentives in place. Even so, deliveries slumped in December to around 56,000 units as production was temporarily suspended due to equipment upgrades and lacklustre consumer demand. Meanwhile, local rival BYD shipped 111,939 battery-EVs in December.
As its business in China stalls, Tesla has been expanding in other parts of Asia, including opening showrooms in Thailand. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that the carmaker is close to a preliminary deal to set up a factory in Indonesia that would produce as many as 1-million cars a year, according to people familiar with the matter.
Tesla Shanghai plant expansion in doubt over Starlink
Beijing has become increasingly concerned about data security and social stability
Bloomberg
