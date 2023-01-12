Naledi Pandor says blackouts are an attack on SA

Sun Cable plans include building the world’s largest solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory and exporting electricity to Singapore via a high-voltage undersea cable
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor questioned the repeated breakdown of power plants and said they could be seen as an attack on the country.
Eskom said on Wednesday that there had been breakdowns at 11 units at eight power plants, meaning that South Africans are currently suffering power outages of as long as 10 hours a day.
It can be seen as “an oppositional act against South Africa.com,” she told business executives at an event on Thursday in Johannesburg.
Pandor’s comments echo those of energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who said in December that the utility appeared to be trying to overthrow the government.
The power utility said on Wednesday that stage 6 will be implemented indefinitely until further notice after more generating units were affected.
Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding again
Load-shedding fixed at stage 6 until further notice, Eskom says
LETTERS: Who will step up for poisoned Eskom chalice?
