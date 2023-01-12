News

Naledi Pandor says blackouts are an attack on SA

The minister of international relations and co-operation called breakdowns ‘an oppositional act against South Africa.com’

12 January 2023 - 12:23 Antony Sguazzin and Prinesha Naidoo
Naledi Pandor. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Minister of international relations and co-operation Naledi Pandor questioned the repeated breakdown of power plants and said they could be seen as an attack on the country.

Eskom said on Wednesday that there had been breakdowns at 11 units at eight power plants, meaning that South Africans are currently suffering power outages of as long as 10 hours a day.

It can be seen as “an oppositional act against South Africa.com,” she told business executives at an event on Thursday in Johannesburg.

Pandor’s comments echo those of energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who said in December that the utility appeared to be trying to overthrow the government.

The power utility said on Wednesday that stage 6 will be implemented indefinitely until further notice after more generating units were affected.

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding again

Stage 6 nightly power cuts start on Tuesday and will be in place until further notice
1 day ago

Load-shedding fixed at stage 6 until further notice, Eskom says

Eskom says 11 generating units have broken down since Tuesday morning, further reducing available capacity
20 hours ago

LETTERS: Who will step up for poisoned Eskom chalice?

The attack on CEO André de Ruyter gives the lie to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise that load-shedding will soon to be over
1 day ago
