India moves troops away from sinking garrison town

Joshimath in the north of the country sits on a disputed border with China and has experienced frequent landslides and flash floods as a result of environmental degradation
India has relocated some troops from areas surrounding a sinking Himalayan town that’s near a disputed border with China, army head Manoj Pande said.
Pande didn’t give details on how many soldiers would be moved away for safety, but said more than 20 military installations around the town of Joshimath in the northern state of Uttarakhand have sustained “medium to minor damage”.
“We remain prepared to relocate more units if required, but our operational preparedness remains intact,” Pande said in an annual address of the state of the army’s operations. “There has been no impact to our readiness.”
The gateway town for mountain expeditions and Hindu pilgrimage sites such as Badrinath has seen rapid infrastructure growth plus massive tourist footfalls. That’s damaged its ecosystem and triggered frequent landslides and flash floods.
The area is a also an important Indian garrison centre to defend a large portion of the disputed 3,488km border with China known as the Line of Actual Control. India has more than 20,000 troops and military hardware including artillery and missile systems in the area.
The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a plea from a local Hindu religious leader on January 16 after cracks began to appear in more than 600 buildings in the town. The petition seeks to halt construction of a hydroelectric project that it says is causing the sinking. The crisis has reignited a decades-old development versus environment debate in the region.
While relief and rescue operations for affected families are under way, the lawsuit in India’s top court has sought legal intervention in halting work on a tunnel being built by state-run NTPC for its nearby hydroelectric power project until it’s examined and approved by a panel of geologists, hydrologists and engineers.
India moves troops away from sinking garrison town
