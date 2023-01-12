Beijing has become increasingly concerned about data security and social stability
Britons’ overseas parcels are stuck in the Royal Mail
Cyber incident has effectively halted overseas postal and parcel deliveries, though domestic services aren’t affected
Royal Mail said it’s working with Britain’s cybersecurity agencies to resolve an incident that has effectively halted overseas postal and parcel deliveries.
The UK business on Wednesday warned that people should hold off on posting export items after a cyber incident triggered “severe service disruption”, rendering it unable to dispatch to international locations. The situation has yet to be resolved, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
“Our teams are working round the clock to resolve this disruption and we will update customers as soon as we have more information,” Royal Mail said in a statement. “We immediately launched an investigation into the incident and we are working with external experts.”
Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre, which helps companies avoid attacks and minimise harm where they do occur, said on its website it’s co-operating with Royal Mail and the National Crime Agency “to fully understand the impact” of the event.
Royal Mail said the incident involves software that creates digital dockets for export deliveries, warning that some customers may experience delays to items already shipped.
Domestic business, which accounts for the bulk of operations, isn’t affected. The import arm scans items in separately and is continuing to offer a full service, albeit with minor delays.
‘Core systems’
There are also only slight delays at Parcelforce, Royal Mail’s express courier division, which includes an international service.
Paul Holland, CEO of secure digital communications specialist Beyond Encryption, said the immediate impact on Royal Mail operations suggests the company suffered “an attack on their core systems”.
He said in an email that it’s difficult to predict how quickly the situation will be resolved, though there’s a likelihood of significant long-term effects.
The cyber incident comes as Royal Mail grapples with a wave of industrial action over pay for delivery and sorting-office staff as higher inflation increases living costs.
Workers are also resisting plans to cut jobs and refocus rounds on the late afternoon and evening while increasing weekend deliveries, to better address the burgeoning market for next-day parcel deliveries tied to a boom in online shopping.
Shares of Royal Mail parent International Distributions Services traded little changed at 11.06am in London on Thursday, after dropping 0.8% Wednesday.
Bloomberg
