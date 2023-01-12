News

Biden says latest classified documents found were secure in garage at home

‘It’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,’ US president tells reporters after discovery of second batch of material

12 January 2023 - 18:59 Jordan Fabian
US President Joe Biden's special counsel says he is co-operating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice to ensure that any records are appropriately in possession of the archives. Picture: BLOOMBERG
US President Joe Biden said a second batch of classified documents from his time as vice-president were found at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, but indicated he considered them secure because they were in a locked garage.

“By the way, my Corvette’s in a locked garage, so it’s not like they’re sitting out in the street,” Biden told reporters minutes after the White House confirmed the discovery of the records.

“As I said earlier this week, people know I take classified documents and classified material seriously,” he added.

In a statement earlier, White House special counsel Richard Sauber confirmed that an additional batch of documents were discovered at Biden’s home after classified materials were originally found at an office Biden used after his vice-presidency ended. 

“We are fully co-operating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the archives,” Sauber said in the statement.

Lawyers for Biden conducted a search for classified materials after documents were discovered last November in a closet inside Biden’s office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington. The review, which also covered Biden’s home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, was completed last night, according to Sauber.

“During the review, the lawyers discovered among personal and political papers a small number of additional Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings,” Sauber said.

“All but one of these documents were found in storage space in the President’s Wilmington residence garage. One document consisting of one page was discovered among stored materials in an adjacent room.”

Biden’s team “immediately notified” the Department of Justice and arranged for it to take possession of the materials, according to the statement. Sauber said the search uncovered no classified documents at Biden’s beach home. 

