Worry that Sainsbury’s margins will shrink pushes share down

Group, dubbed Dark Pink, breached the networks of military branches in the Philippines and Malaysia, an government organisations in Cambodia, Indonesia, and Bosnia-Herzegovina
Energy Information Administration data suggests that a significant drop in petroleum use in the US will be more than offset by rising consumption in the petrochemical industry
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Higher food and payroll costs are weighing on J Sainsbury, squeezing the British grocer as it tries to hold down prices for cash-strapped shoppers.
The supermarket chain’s shares fell as much as 3% in London even after it reported strong Christmas sales and said profit will be at the higher end of a previously guided range. That’s because of concerns that Sainsbury’s margins will shrink as it struggles to compete in a fiercely contested market.
Sainsbury is having to manage a difficult balancing act as it tries to absorb some of its own surging costs, including another pay hike for staff in February, while keeping prices keen and shoppers loyal. British supermarkets fought hard to attract customers in the approach to Christmas and German discounters Aldi and Lidl saw record sales as consumers sought to save money on groceries.
“We will deliver for our shareholders but profits will be a bit lower this year than last,” CEO Simon Roberts said on a media call. “Customers are looking for value harder than ever before. You would expect me to be cautious about the year ahead.”
Sainsbury now expects an underlying profit before tax towards the top end of a range of £630m to £690m.
Investors had largely “priced in” Sainsbury’s positive festive performance and the results are “no better than expected,” Jefferies analyst James Grzinic wrote in a note to clients.
The grocer said in December that it was spending an extra £50m on keeping prices down, taking the total investment to £550m. This includes price matching discount rival Aldi on about 300 products and increasing the number of own-brand items where the prices are locked for a period of time.
“Sainsbury’s focus on everyday low prices and its Aldi price-match scheme only mitigates market share losses. Meaningful levels of growth look very difficult over the next 12 months,” said Orwa Mohamad, retail analyst at Third Bridge.
Sainsbury also has to contend with the higher cost of staff. The business said this month that it’s investing £205m in employee pay to boost salaries with staff earning £11 an hour outside London and £11.95 within the capital. Sainsbury is offering an additional six months of free food for employees in stores and depots.
Sainsbury’s focus on remaining price competitive probably helped boost revenue for the third quarter of financial year 2023, but there are still concerns that cost increases — including the third wage hike this fiscal year — would put pressure on margin in fiscal 2024, with consensus anticipating at least a 10% pretax profit drop, says Charles Allen, BI retail industry analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.
Roberts said the grocer benefited from people hosting larger gatherings at Christmas once again after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. The football World Cup also boosted sales and shoppers bought early to spread the cost of Christmas given the effect of inflation on spending power.
Sainsbury said retail free cash flow will be £100m higher than previously guided.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comBloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Worry that Sainsbury’s margins will shrink pushes share down
The UK supermarket chain has to balance absorbing some of its own surging costs, including another pay hike for staff in February, with keeping prices down
Higher food and payroll costs are weighing on J Sainsbury, squeezing the British grocer as it tries to hold down prices for cash-strapped shoppers.
The supermarket chain’s shares fell as much as 3% in London even after it reported strong Christmas sales and said profit will be at the higher end of a previously guided range. That’s because of concerns that Sainsbury’s margins will shrink as it struggles to compete in a fiercely contested market.
Sainsbury is having to manage a difficult balancing act as it tries to absorb some of its own surging costs, including another pay hike for staff in February, while keeping prices keen and shoppers loyal. British supermarkets fought hard to attract customers in the approach to Christmas and German discounters Aldi and Lidl saw record sales as consumers sought to save money on groceries.
“We will deliver for our shareholders but profits will be a bit lower this year than last,” CEO Simon Roberts said on a media call. “Customers are looking for value harder than ever before. You would expect me to be cautious about the year ahead.”
Sainsbury now expects an underlying profit before tax towards the top end of a range of £630m to £690m.
Investors had largely “priced in” Sainsbury’s positive festive performance and the results are “no better than expected,” Jefferies analyst James Grzinic wrote in a note to clients.
The grocer said in December that it was spending an extra £50m on keeping prices down, taking the total investment to £550m. This includes price matching discount rival Aldi on about 300 products and increasing the number of own-brand items where the prices are locked for a period of time.
“Sainsbury’s focus on everyday low prices and its Aldi price-match scheme only mitigates market share losses. Meaningful levels of growth look very difficult over the next 12 months,” said Orwa Mohamad, retail analyst at Third Bridge.
Sainsbury also has to contend with the higher cost of staff. The business said this month that it’s investing £205m in employee pay to boost salaries with staff earning £11 an hour outside London and £11.95 within the capital. Sainsbury is offering an additional six months of free food for employees in stores and depots.
Sainsbury’s focus on remaining price competitive probably helped boost revenue for the third quarter of financial year 2023, but there are still concerns that cost increases — including the third wage hike this fiscal year — would put pressure on margin in fiscal 2024, with consensus anticipating at least a 10% pretax profit drop, says Charles Allen, BI retail industry analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence.
Roberts said the grocer benefited from people hosting larger gatherings at Christmas once again after two years of Covid-19 restrictions. The football World Cup also boosted sales and shoppers bought early to spread the cost of Christmas given the effect of inflation on spending power.
Sainsbury said retail free cash flow will be £100m higher than previously guided.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
Bloomberg
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS ANALYSIS: What’s on the shelf for fashion retailers in 2023?
Surging inflation drives UK shoppers to German discounters for Christmas ...
Asda pushes for more convenience stores as it chases UK market share
UK’s John Lewis to convert some shops into housing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.